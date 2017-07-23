Democrats seek to unify under a new economic agenda

Story highlights The plan focuses on wages, everyday expenses and job training

"The No. 1 thing that we did wrong is ... we didn't tell people what we stood for," Schumer said

(CNN) Democrats will soon unveil an economic agenda that leaders hope will bring progressives and moderate Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump together, creating a united front ahead of next year's midterm elections.

The plan is a three-pronged approach that focuses on improving wages, lowering costs of everyday expenses and boosting job-training opportunities, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday in an interview with ABC's "This Week."

Following their party's devastating presidential loss in November, Democrats have been in a period of soul-searching as they seek a new message and cohesive identity in the Trump era.

"The No. 1 thing that we did wrong is we didn't have -- we didn't tell people what we stood for," Schumer said.

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll shows 52% of Americans think Democrats don't stand for anything other than being against Trump, while 37% say the party "stands for something."

