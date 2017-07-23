Scaramucci: Trump still doesn't accept intelligence conclusion on Russia

Story highlights Scaramucci said he didn't care about his past criticism of Trump

He said he would address White House leaks on Monday

Washington (CNN) Newly minted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Donald Trump still does not accept the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia attempted to influence the 2016 election.

"He basically said to me, 'Hey you know, this is, maybe they did it, maybe they didn't do it,'" Scaramucci said of a recent conversation he'd had with the President about alleged Russian interference.

Prior to Trump's inauguration, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released an unclassified report showing the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency all concluded the Russian government attempted to influence the election to hurt Hillary Clinton and help Trump.

Scaramucci suggested Trump does not yet accept the conclusion of the intelligence community and questioned the media's pursuit of the story ,saying it tarnished Trump's victory in November.

"The mainstream media position on this, that they interfered in the election," Scaramucci said. "It actually in his mind, what are you guys suggesting? You're going to delegitimize his victory?"

