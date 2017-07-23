San Antonio victims deserve our compassion, not condemnation

Story highlights On Sunday, a Walmart employee discovered a tractor-trailer with dozens of people -- several dead, many injured

Raul Reyes: Rather than politicize the incident, we need to treat the victims with the human decency they deserve

(CNN) Early Sunday morning, a horrific scene unfolded in the parking lot of a San Antonio Walmart. A call from a Walmart employee led to the discovery of dozens of alleged undocumented immigrants packed inside an 18-wheeler.

Authorities said at least nine people died, and more than a dozen were assessed as having life-threatening injuries. The air conditioning in the truck was not working on a day when temperatures in San Antonio ranged from 90 to 100 degrees.

Perhaps nearly as shocking as this report were the harsh early reactions on conservative news and social media. Some Americans are unwilling to accord undocumented immigrants sympathy even when they are in distress or near death. This should not come as a surprise given that we have a president who has never missed an opportunity to demonize the undocumented.

But instead of reacting to this tragedy with anger and outrage, we should view these migrants with empathy. They are the human toll of our broken immigration system.

There is little doubt that the dead and injured inside the truck were seeking to enter the United States in violation of the law. As we learn more about this incident, shouldn't we ask why they were doing so? If the victims fit recent patterns of illegal immigration, many were likely from Central America -- not Mexico. These people, while they may be coming to the United States in hopes of working, are fleeing gangs and violence at home.