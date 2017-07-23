The Open 2017: Jordan Spieth clinches Claret Jug

Story highlights Jordan Spieth wins Open for third major

Matt Kuchar second, three back

China's Li Haotong third

Royal Birkdale (CNN) The greats find a way to get it done, Jordan Spieth's hard-fought third major title suggests he is on an exalted path in the game of golf.

In 40 agonizing and exhilarating minutes, the 23-year-old almost blew another major in scenes reminiscent of his Masters meltdown last year, before scrapping back in majestic fashion to win the 146th Open at Royal Birkdale.

The Texan clinched his first Claret Jug by three shots from countryman Matt Kuchar to secure the third leg of the career Grand Slam of all four of golf's big events.

Spieth's battling 69 to end 12 under par leaves just the US PGA to become only the sixth player to complete the set, after his breakthrough win in the 2015 Masters followed two months later by the US Open.

What an incredible way to comeback and win. Many congrats @JordanSpieth — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 23, 2017

Only Jack Nicklaus has won three before his 24th birthday.

