The Open 2017: Jordan Spieth clinches Claret Jug in dramatic finish

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 3:07 PM ET, Sun July 23, 2017

Jordan Spieth kisses the Claret Jug after clinching the 146th Open Championship on a dramatic final day at Royal Birkdale.
Jordan Spieth kisses the Claret Jug after clinching the 146th Open Championship on a dramatic final day at Royal Birkdale.
Spieth beat fellow American Matt Kuchar by three shots to win his third major title as England&#39;s Alfie Plant (left) finishes top amateur.
Spieth beat fellow American Matt Kuchar by three shots to win his third major title as England's Alfie Plant (left) finishes top amateur.
Spieth&#39;s tournament was unravelling early on and a wild drive into the dunes on the 13th evoked memories of his Masters meltdown in 2016.
Spieth's tournament was unravelling early on and a wild drive into the dunes on the 13th evoked memories of his Masters meltdown in 2016.
Haotong Li of China (right) shot a closing 63 to set the clubhouse target at six under. He ended third, six shots adrift of Spieth.
Haotong Li of China (right) shot a closing 63 to set the clubhouse target at six under. He ended third, six shots adrift of Spieth.
Northern Ireland&#39;s Rory McIlroy fought back with an impressive 67 on the final day to finish in a tie for fourth with Spain&#39;s Rafa Cabrera-Bello.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy fought back with an impressive 67 on the final day to finish in a tie for fourth with Spain's Rafa Cabrera-Bello.
South Africa&#39;s Branden Grace walks to the 18th green on his way to shooting the first 62 in the history of men&#39;s majors Saturday.
South Africa's Branden Grace walks to the 18th green on his way to shooting the first 62 in the history of men's majors Saturday.
Jordan Spieth answered Grace&#39;s challenge with a 65 to take a three-shot lead into the final round at Royal Birkdale.
Jordan Spieth answered Grace's challenge with a 65 to take a three-shot lead into the final round at Royal Birkdale.
Rory McIlroy (left) and Gary Woodland of the US gave chase but couldn&#39;t make any inroads into the leaders.
Rory McIlroy (left) and Gary Woodland of the US gave chase but couldn't make any inroads into the leaders.
American Matt Kuchar pushed playing partner Spieth but in the end was left in the Texan&#39;s slipstream.
American Matt Kuchar pushed playing partner Spieth but in the end was left in the Texan's slipstream.
US Open champion Brooks Koepka ended the third round in a tie for third, six shots behind Spieth.
US Open champion Brooks Koepka ended the third round in a tie for third, six shots behind Spieth.
World No.1 Dustin Johnson shot 64, the second lowest round of the day, but still found himself eight adrift after two lackluster opening rounds.
World No.1 Dustin Johnson shot 64, the second lowest round of the day, but still found himself eight adrift after two lackluster opening rounds.
Hideki Matsuyama is bidding to become the first Japanese man to win a major. He was tied fifth alongside Grace at four under after three rounds.
Hideki Matsuyama is bidding to become the first Japanese man to win a major. He was tied fifth alongside Grace at four under after three rounds.
Jordan Spieth weathered strong winds and heavy rain to lead the British Open by two shots at halfway at Royal Birkdale.
Jordan Spieth weathered strong winds and heavy rain to lead the British Open by two shots at halfway at Royal Birkdale.
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson struggled to mount a challenge on the second day in northwest England.
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson struggled to mount a challenge on the second day in northwest England.
Fierce winds whipped across the course, which borders the Irish Sea north of Liverpool.
Fierce winds whipped across the course, which borders the Irish Sea north of Liverpool.
South African Charl Schwartzel, a former Masters champion, found conditions tough and said it was &quot;no fun.&quot;
South African Charl Schwartzel, a former Masters champion, found conditions tough and said it was "no fun."
England&#39;s Ian Poulter was second at Royal Birkdale in 2008 and ended in a tie for third at halfway Friday.
England's Ian Poulter was second at Royal Birkdale in 2008 and ended in a tie for third at halfway Friday.
Haotong Li of China couldn&#39;t get to grips with conditions, either.
Haotong Li of China couldn't get to grips with conditions, either.
Northern Ireland&#39;s Rory McIlroy was on the charge and played his way into contention with a 2-under-par 68 despite the breeze.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy was on the charge and played his way into contention with a 2-under-par 68 despite the breeze.
US Open champion Brooks Koepka played in the worst of the afternoon rain but finished in a tie for third.
US Open champion Brooks Koepka played in the worst of the afternoon rain but finished in a tie for third.
Jordan Spieth on the 17th green during the first round of the British Open on July 20, 2017, in Southport, England.
Jordan Spieth on the 17th green during the first round of the British Open on July 20, 2017, in Southport, England.
Ian Poulter of England plays out of a bunker on the seventh hole.
Ian Poulter of England plays out of a bunker on the seventh hole.
Golf fans on giant beanbags watch the action on a big screen in the spectator village.
Golf fans on giant beanbags watch the action on a big screen in the spectator village.
Wales&#39; Stuart Manley lines up a putt on the eighth green during his opening round. Wet, cool and breezy conditions, as well as enthusiastic crowds, greeted the first group of players to go out at 6:35 a.m.
Wales' Stuart Manley lines up a putt on the eighth green during his opening round. Wet, cool and breezy conditions, as well as enthusiastic crowds, greeted the first group of players to go out at 6:35 a.m.
Paul Lawrie of Scotland putts on the 17th green.
Paul Lawrie of Scotland putts on the 17th green.
Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard may be confident at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice.
Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard may be confident at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice.
Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954.
Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954.
Japan&#39;s Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the sixth tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/18/golf/the-open-2017-royal-birkdale-seven-things/index.html&quot;&gt;different skill set to master&lt;/a&gt; the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf.
Japan's Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the sixth tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a different skill set to master the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf.
Canada&#39;s Austin Connelly places his ball on the fourth green. Royal Birkdale opened in 1889 and is one of the game&#39;s most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
Canada's Austin Connelly places his ball on the fourth green. Royal Birkdale opened in 1889 and is one of the game's most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year after an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede&#39;s autograph has been a must-have for many this week.
Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year after an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede's autograph has been a must-have for many this week.
Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year&#39;s Open. He is pictured here hitting from a bunker during practice.
Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year's Open. He is pictured here hitting from a bunker during practice.
US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year&#39;s event has a purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added.
US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year's event has a purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added.
Story highlights

  • Jordan Spieth wins Open for third major
  • Matt Kuchar second, three back
  • China's Li Haotong third

Royal Birkdale (CNN)The greats find a way to get it done, and Jordan Spieth's hard-fought third major title suggests he is on an exalted path in the game of golf.

In 40 agonizing and exhilarating minutes, the 23-year-old almost blew another major in scenes reminiscent of his Masters meltdown last year, before scrapping back in majestic fashion to win the 146th Open at Royal Birkdale.
The Texan clinched his first Claret Jug by three shots from countryman Matt Kuchar to secure the third leg of the career Grand Slam of all four of golf's big events.
    Spieth's battling 69 to end 12 under par leaves just the US PGA to become only the sixth player to complete the set, after his breakthrough win in the 2015 Masters followed two months later by the US Open.
    Only Jack Nicklaus has won three before his 24th birthday.
    Read More
    Tiger Woods only won two majors before the age of 24.
    Spieth is striving to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Nicklaus and Woods as the elite five to have won all four of the game's big titles at some stage in their career.
    READ: Spieth renews Tiger Woods comparisons with 10th title before 24
    This Open title is also redemption for that fateful Masters Sunday last year, when Spieth's hopes of back-to-back Green Jackets, both leading from start-to-finish, drowned in Rae's Creek on the 12th hole in the final round.
    His triple-bogey seven was part of a five-shot lead wiped out in three holes, but Spieth told reporters Saturday he had learnt some important lessons from that fateful day at Augusta.

    'Painful memories'

    However, he looked in danger of recreating similar scenes at Royal Birkdale Sunday. His three-shot lead was gone in the first four holes, and another two-shot gap squandered by the ninth. Tied at eight under, the pair were in danger of dropping back to join China's Li Haotong, who had posted the clubhouse target at six under.
    And when Spieth's wild drive on the 13th plugged into a huge sandhill, the sight of the young American scampering up and down dunes and around the practice range trying to find a suitable place to drop another ball evoked painful memories of Augusta.
    The 39-year-old Kuchar, bidding for his first major title after eight top 10s, waited patiently as the watching world held its breath.
    Spieth, however, showed just what he had learnt.
    He escaped from the hole with just a bogey five, giving his head a wry shake as he walked off the green, his caddie Michael Greller grinning from ear to ear.
    On the short 14th, Spieth's tee shot was an inch from a hole in one, giving him a tap-in for a birdie to draw level again with Kuchar.
    And that was just the beginning. On the long 15th he drained a huge eagle putt across the green to recapture the lead, and another birdie on 16 took him two clear.
    He walked up between the grandstands lining the 18th to a huge ovation and made a safe par to join illustrious names such as Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Peter Thomson and Tom Watson who have won the Open at Royal Birkdale.
    Spieth hugged Greller and commiserated with good friend and Ryder Cup colleague Kuchar before receiving the Claret Jug in a ceremony on the 18th green.
    He then set off on an impromptu tour of the fans lining the hole, shaking hands with marshals and spectators leaning over the ropes.
    Spieth's win snapped a streak of seven first-time major winners and nine different major champions stretching back to his US Open title at Chambers Bay.
    He also became the 10th consecutive different Open champion going back to Padraig Harrington's second successive major at Royal Birkdale in 2008.