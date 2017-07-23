Breaking News

Princes William and Harry recall their last words with Princess Diana

By Marilia Brocchetto and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 6:50 AM ET, Sun July 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Princess Diana with her sons Prince Harry and Prince William in 1995.
Princess Diana with her sons Prince Harry and Prince William in 1995.

Story highlights

  • Prince William says he was in a hurry to get off the phone to go play
  • "I do remember ... regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was," Harry says

(CNN)Prince William and Prince Harry have spoken of their regret at the brevity of their final phone call with their mother, Princess Diana, just hours before her 1997 death in a car crash in Paris.

In a new documentary set to release on Monday by ITV in Great Britain and HBO in the United States, Prince Harry recalls how quickly he got off the phone with his mother.
The two brothers were at Balmoral Castle in Scotland when Diana called from Paris.
    "I can't necessarily remember what I said, but all I do remember is regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was," Harry told ITV.
    Diana, Princess of Wales, on holiday with Prince Harry.
    Diana, Princess of Wales, on holiday with Prince Harry.
    "If I'd known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother, the things I would have said to her," he said. "Looking back at it now -- it's incredibly hard. I have to deal with that for the rest of my life: not knowing that it was the last time I'd speak to my mum, how differently that conversation would have panned out if I'd had even the slightest inkling that her life was going to be taken that night."
    Read More
    In the documentary, Prince William said he and his brother had been "running around, minding our own business, playing with our cousins and having a very good time" and were in a rush to say "goodbye, see you later, can I go off?"
    "If I'd known what was going to happen I wouldn't have been quite so blasé about it," the Duke of Cambridge said. "That phone call sticks in my mind quite heavily."

    'Kid through and through'

    Diana, Princess of Wales, holding Prince William while pregnant with Prince Harry.
    Diana, Princess of Wales, holding Prince William while pregnant with Prince Harry.
    The ITV documentary, "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy," celebrates the life and work of Diana, Princess of Wales, in the 20th year since her death, according to a press release by the network.
    The Duke of Cambridge said the time felt right to talk about their mother.
    "There's not many days that go by that I don't think of her. Her 20th anniversary year feels like a good time to ... remember, you know, all the good things about her and hopefully provide maybe a different side to her that others haven't seen before," he said.
    Diana, Princess of Wales listens to children during a visit to the British international school in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 6, 1989.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    Diana, Princess of Wales listens to children during a visit to the British international school in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 6, 1989.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    The future princess, Lady Diana Spencer on her first birthday at Park House, Sandringham, on July 1, 1962.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    The future princess, Lady Diana Spencer on her first birthday at Park House, Sandringham, on July 1, 1962.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    Diana is seen during a summer holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex, in 1971.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    Diana is seen during a summer holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex, in 1971.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Diana, at age 14, is &quot;kissed&quot; by her pony, Scuffle, in 1974.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    Diana, at age 14, is "kissed" by her pony, Scuffle, in 1974.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Before marrrying Prince Charles, Diana worked as a nanny. Here she is seen with two of her charges in 1980, the year before she married.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    Before marrrying Prince Charles, Diana worked as a nanny. Here she is seen with two of her charges in 1980, the year before she married.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    Lady Diana and Prince Charles in 1980.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    Lady Diana and Prince Charles in 1980.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Prince Charles and Diana arrive at Goldsmith Hall in London for a charity recital in March 1981.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    Prince Charles and Diana arrive at Goldsmith Hall in London for a charity recital in March 1981.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    Lady Diana attends the Royal Ascot horse race on June 18, 1981.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    Lady Diana attends the Royal Ascot horse race on June 18, 1981.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    Diana and Charles were wed on July 29, 1981. The princess, clad in an Emanuel wedding dress, leaves St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral with her husband.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    Diana and Charles were wed on July 29, 1981. The princess, clad in an Emanuel wedding dress, leaves St. Paul's Cathedral with her husband.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Diana and Charles leave St. Mary&#39;s Hospital after the birth of their first son, Prince William, on July 22, 1982, in London.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    Diana and Charles leave St. Mary's Hospital after the birth of their first son, Prince William, on July 22, 1982, in London.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    Prince Harry shows a bit of his personality, which doesn&#39;t appear to please his mother, on June 11, 1988, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    Prince Harry shows a bit of his personality, which doesn't appear to please his mother, on June 11, 1988, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Diana sits in front of the Taj Mahal in India in November 1992.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    Diana sits in front of the Taj Mahal in India in November 1992.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    Diana sits on Banana Beach during a trip to the West Indies on Januray 4, 1993.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    Diana sits on Banana Beach during a trip to the West Indies on Januray 4, 1993.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Diana and Harry are accompanied by family friend Catherine Soames and her son Harry during a pre-Easter skiing trip in Lech, Austria, on March 24, 1994.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    Diana and Harry are accompanied by family friend Catherine Soames and her son Harry during a pre-Easter skiing trip in Lech, Austria, on March 24, 1994.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Diana is seen at the American Red Cross headquarters in Washington on June 17, 1997. Diana was passionately involved in the British Red Cross Landmine Campaign.
    Photos: Life of Princess Diana
    Diana is seen at the American Red Cross headquarters in Washington on June 17, 1997. Diana was passionately involved in the British Red Cross Landmine Campaign.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    11 princess diana01 princess diana02 princess diana03 princess diana04 princess diana05 princess diana07 princess diana08 princess diana06 princess diana 09 princess diana10 princess diana - RESTRICTEDprincess diana taj mahal12 princess diana13 princess diana14 princess diana
    While looking through an old photo album during the documentary, the princes recall some of the most joyful moments from their childhood. Prince Harry said Diana was a "kid through and through."
    "When everybody says to me, you know, so she was fun, give us an example ... all I can hear is her laugh in my head. And that sort of crazy laugh of where there was just pure happiness shown on her face."
    The brothers told the documentary makers that their mother made them feel loved.
    "We felt, you know, incredibly loved, Harry and I ... and I'm very grateful that that love still -- still feels there," Prince William said.
    His brother added: "It was that love that -- that even if she was on the other side of a room ... that you, as a son, you could feel it."
    Princes William and Harry said their last conversation with their mother, Princess Diana, had been brief.
    Princes William and Harry said their last conversation with their mother, Princess Diana, had been brief.
    Prince William also shared a story about when Diana surprised him with a meeting with his favorite supermodels.
    She had arranged "when I came home from school to have Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell waiting at the top of the stairs," Prince William said.
    "I was probably 12 or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall. And I went bright red and didn't quite know what to say and sort of fumbled, and I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up."

    "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy" will air Monday at 9 p.m. on ITV in the UK and at 10 p.m. ET on HBO in the US.