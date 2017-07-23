Story highlights The controversial law will force current Supreme Court judges to retire

The Justice Ministry would have the power to appoint new judges

Warsaw, Poland (CNN) Thousand of protesters are expected to rally in the Polish capital of Warsaw on Sunday evening after Parliament passed a law putting the Supreme Court under government control.

Critics have slammed the bill's passage as a blatant power grab by President Andrzej Duda and his right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS), but the party insists it is simply carrying out needed judicial reform

Protesters demonstrate Friday outside the Polish Parliament as senators decide on the judiciary bill.

Key to the legislation is that current Supreme Court judges would be forced into early retirement and new judges would be appointed by the Justice Ministry.

Parliament's upper house approved the bill just before 2 a.m. on Saturday after 16 hours of debate, sparking mass protests in more than 100 cities across the country and a wave of condemnation from abroad.

The move to control one of the last remaining independent government institutions has prompted concern in Washington and triggered warnings from the European Union that it is putting judicial independence at risk.

