(CNN) Thousands of marchers flooded the streets of Berlin for the annual Christopher Street Day parade on Saturday in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights.

Dressed in vibrant, multi-colored outfits, some participants worn "Stop transphobia" stickers as well.

The bill passed convincingly by 393 votes to 226 allowing Germany to join the club of over 20 countries -- including France, Denmark, Spain and the UK -- where same-sex marriage is already legal.

Despite patches of rain, brightly-colored crowds danced as music blared from trucks along the parade route with partygoers holding multi-colored banners and placards and others donning elaborate costumes.

The annual Christopher Street Day parade recognizes the 1969 New York riots sparked by a police raid of a gay bar in the city. Seen by many as a turning point in the fight for gay rights, it has been celebrated in Germany since 1979.

The Bundestag, Germany's parliament, recently passed a law that allows marriage between same-sex couples, finally giving them the same rights by marriage as for heterosexuals.

Many had doubted if the day would ever come when same-sex marriage would be recognized. Chancellor Angela Merkel and her conservative CDU party had long opposed legalization, promoting "traditional" family values instead.

But Merkel signaled a shift in her position last month, triggering a chain of events that lead to a vote.

There had been widespread support for gay marriage among voters with two-thirds of Germans said they were in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage in a YouGov poll released before the bill passed in the German Senate.

The bill gives homosexual couples in Germany the same rights as heterosexual couples, and will allow same-sex couples to marry and jointly adopt children.