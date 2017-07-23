Vandals deface historic railway carriages used in 'Downton Abbey'

(CNN) It's enough to make the Crawleys cry in their teacups.

Vandals in northern England have defaced historic teak railway carriages that appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including the hit series "Downton Abbey."

Employees of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway discovered the vandalism Sunday morning at a train station in Pickering. Vandals had smashed windows on seven of the eight carriages, ransacked a carriage's kitchen and tossed about tables and chairs.

In the early hours of Sunday 23rd July 2017, our historic teak carriages were deliberately vandalised. https://t.co/zvq9KWR8Ig pic.twitter.com/YaRb7HIVL0 — NYMR (@nymr) July 23, 2017

"We were absolutely devastated to discover that the carriages had been damaged overnight," said Chris Price, NYMR's General Manager, i n a statement.

The carriages date from 1930 to 1950 and were featured in "Downton Abbey" and the 2014 World War I film "Testament of Youth," among other period productions. Most recently they were used for the NYMR's "60s Fest" event, which launched Saturday.

