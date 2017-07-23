90 hospitalized during Chance the Rapper concert

Story highlights Police make 50 underage drinking referrals

Deputy police chief describes it as a "busy night"

(CNN) More than 90 people were hospitalized in Connecticut during a concert headlined by musician Chance the Rapper, authorities said.

Hartford Police officers made 50 underage drinking "referrals" at the event Friday night, Deputy Chief Brian Foley tweeted.

He described it as a "busy night, saying most patients were underage concertgoers who suffered severe alcohol intoxication.

"Additional steps will have to be taken to address these issues at these concerts," he said.

The three-time Grammy Award winner was part of the lineup during Hot 93.7's Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

Read More