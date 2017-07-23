Shenzhen's never-ending skyscraper boom

Christopher Dewolf is a Hong Kong based writer with a focus on architecture and urbanism. He is the author of "Borrowed Spaces: Life Between the Cracks of Modern Hong Kong."

(CNN) It rises like a mirage as you pass the fallow fields and fish ponds of outer Hong Kong: a wall of skyscrapers shimmering in the distance. This is Shenzhen, which has grown from a small fishing village into a major financial and technology hub in less than 40 years.

Like many other cities in China, Shenzhen is crazy for skyscrapers.

Kohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower. Height: 372 metres (1,220 ft) Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox

Three Sixty West Tower B, Mumbai, India – Kohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower. Height: 372 metres (1,220 ft) Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox

The Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower. Height: 450 meters (1476 feet) Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Suzhou IFS, Suzhou, China – The Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower. Height: 450 meters (1476 feet) Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

The architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world's tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft). Height: 450m (1476ft) Floors: 66 Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Zifeng Tower, Nanjing, China – The architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world's tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft). Height: 450m (1476ft) Floors: 66 Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. Height: 451.9m (1483ft) Floors: 88 Architect: Cesar Pelli

Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. Height: 451.9m (1483ft) Floors: 88 Architect: Cesar Pelli

Standing at 2,074 feet (632 meters) tall, the Shanghai Tower is the world's second tallest building.

Shanghai Tower – Standing at 2,074 feet (632 meters) tall, the Shanghai Tower is the world's second tallest building.

Hong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper. Height: 484m (1588ft) Floors: 108 Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox

International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, China – Hong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper. Height: 484m (1588ft) Floors: 108 Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox

Construction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas. Height: 492m (1614.17ft) Floors: 101 Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox

Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, China – Construction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas. Height: 492m (1614.17ft) Floors: 101 Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox

1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller. Height: 300m (984ft) Floors: 73 Architect: Aroland Holdings

1 Undershaft, London, UK – 1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller. Height: 300m (984ft) Floors: 73 Architect: Aroland Holdings

In December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London's tallest building. Height: 300m (984ft) Floors: 73 Architect: Aroland Holdings

1 Undershaft, London, UK – In December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London's tallest building. Height: 300m (984ft) Floors: 73 Architect: Aroland Holdings

The 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay. Height: 1,600m (5,250ft) Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates

Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – The 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay. Height: 1,600m (5,250ft) Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates

In February, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed. Height: 1,600m (5,250ft) Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates

Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – In February, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed. Height: 1,600m (5,250ft) Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates

A new tall tower has broken ground in New York City. Named the One Vanderbilt Avenue tower, the building is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, and construction officially started today. At 1,401 feet tall, upon completion it will be the second tallest building in New York after the One World Trade Center. Height: 427m (1,401ft) Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox

One Vanderbilt Avenue, New York – A new tall tower has broken ground in New York City. Named the One Vanderbilt Avenue tower, the building is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, and construction officially started today. At 1,401 feet tall, upon completion it will be the second tallest building in New York after the One World Trade Center. Height: 427m (1,401ft) Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox

Currently world's tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor. Height: 828m (2717ft) Floors: 163 Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE – Currently world's tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor. Height: 828m (2717ft) Floors: 163 Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

The building will hold several observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city. Height: 928m (3,044ft) Architect: Santiago Calatrava

The Tower, Dubai, UAE – The building will hold several observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city. Height: 928m (3,044ft) Architect: Santiago Calatrava

The expected completion date for The Tower in Dubai is 2020. Height: 928m (3,044ft) Architect: Santiago Calatrava

The Tower, Dubai, UAE – The expected completion date for The Tower in Dubai is 2020. Height: 928m (3,044ft) Architect: Santiago Calatrava

A new mega-tall skyscraper aims to be the tallest in the world, upon completion in 2020. "The Tower" will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbor, a massive new tourism development. The Tower will eclipse the Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- currently the tallest building in the world. Height: 928m (3,044ft) Architect: Santiago Calatrava

The Tower, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – A new mega-tall skyscraper aims to be the tallest in the world, upon completion in 2020. "The Tower" will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbor, a massive new tourism development. The Tower will eclipse the Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- currently the tallest building in the world. Height: 928m (3,044ft) Architect: Santiago Calatrava

Shenzhen was responsible for 11 of them -- more than the entire United States, and almost twice as many as any other Chinese city (Chongqing and Guangzhou tied for second place, alongside Goyang in South Korea, with six skyscrapers each).

Tall by design

The city's relationship with high-rises goes back to 1980, when China's reformist leader, Deng Xiaoping, declared that a swath of farmland along the Hong Kong border would become a so-called Special Economic Zone.

The decision meant that companies could operate with fewer of the restrictions of a planned economy -- China's first major experiment with free markets since the Communist revolution of 1949. Investors from Hong Kong -- and beyond -- rushed across the border to build factories and other businesses.

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Twisting tall towers of the globe – The Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) has released a comprehensive list of the world's twisting tall buildings that are either completed or under construction. From Shanghai to Dubai, CNN takes a look at these spectacular spiraled skyscrapers, as well as some of the other tallest buildings in the world. Hide Caption 1 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China – Topping CTBUH's list in terms of height is Shanghai Tower, which twirls 632 meters (2,073 feet) into the sky. Hide Caption 2 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China – Shanghai Tower is also the tallest building in China, and the second tallest skyscraper in the world after the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Hide Caption 3 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China – Located in Shanghai's burgeoning Lujiazui financial district and designed by architects Marshall Strabala and Jun Xia from the firm Gensler, its twisted form accommodates strong typhoon winds. The tower was completed at the end of 2015. Hide Caption 4 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Lakhta Center, St Petersburg, Russia – Although not yet completed, the second tallest twisted building on CTBUH's list is the Lakhta Center, a tower in St Petersburgh, Russia. Hide Caption 5 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Lakhta Tower, St Petersburg, Russia – Designed by British architect Tony Kettle in conjunction with Gorproject, the tower has a projected height of 462 meters (1,516 feet) and is due to be completed by the end of 2018. Hide Caption 6 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings The Eleventh, New York, U.S. – 'The Eleventh' towers in Manhattan, New York, will have a rotating aesthetic that gives the appearance of movement. The towers, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, will stand 300 and 400 feet tall when they are completed in 2019. Hide Caption 7 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Ocean Heights, Dubai, UAE – A residential skyscraper in Dubai Marina, Ocean Heights stands 310 meters (1,017 feet) tall and has 83 floors. The tower is the second highest twisting tall building that's been completed and was designed by American architect, Andrew Bromberg from Aedas. Hide Caption 8 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Cayan Tower, Dubai, UAE – Completed in 2013 and designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Cayan Tower soars 306 meters (1,005 feet) into the sky. It's the third tallest twisted tower in the world that's complete, according to CTBUH. Hide Caption 9 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Evolution Tower, Moscow, Russia – A white ribbon wraps around Moscow's stunning Evolution Tower, which topped out at 246 meters (807 feet) when completed in 2015. Hide Caption 10 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Evolution Tower, Moscow, Russia – Inspired by the city's St Basil Cathedral and Russia's never completed Talin's Tower, the chief architect for design was Philip Nikandrov, from Gorproject. Hide Caption 11 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Turning Torso, Malmo, Sweden – The world's first ever twisted tall building was the 190 meter (623 feet) Turning Torso, which was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and completed in 2005. Hide Caption 12 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Turning Torso, Malmo, Sweden – "The unconventional form of a twisting building means every component of tall building design must be rethought," says the CTBUH report author, Shawn Ursini. Hide Caption 13 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Absolute World Towers E & D, Ontario, Canada – Dubbed the 'Marilyn Monroe' towers by local residents due to its fluid, natural lines, Absolute World Towers was designed by MAD architects. Hide Caption 14 of 31 Hide Caption 15 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE – Claiming the crown for the world's tallest building upon its completion in 2010, the Burj Khalifa stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest completed competitor. Hide Caption 16 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings The Tower, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – However, the Burj Khalifa's 828 meter (2,717 feet) mark on Dubai's skyline may soon be eclipsed by a new mega-tall skyscraper. Hide Caption 17 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings The Tower, Dubai, UAE – Although not yet officially named, 'The Tower' at Dubai Creek Harbour will be 100m taller than the Burj Khalifa. Hide Caption 18 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings The Tower, Dubai, UAE – The Santiago Calatrava designed tower is expected to be completed in 2020 and will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. Hide Caption 19 of 31 Hide Caption 20 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – Taking the race to even further extremes, a proposal for a tower double the height of the Burj Khalifa was unveiled In Feburary by Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates (KPF) and Leslie E Robertson Associates (LERA). Hide Caption 21 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – The 1,600 meter -- one entire mile -- tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay. Hide Caption 22 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings 1 Undershaft, London, UK – In December 2015, plans were unveiled for 1 Undershaft -- a 300 meter (984 feet) tall building that could become the City of London's tallest skyscraper. Hide Caption 23 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings 1 Undershaft, London, UK – 1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's existing tallest building, The Shard, which sits 309 meters (1,013 feet) above London at its highest point. Hide Caption 24 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings 432 Park Avenue, New York, U.S. – 432 Park Avenue , the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015 and recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world. The 425.5 meter (1,396 feet) building was designed by Rafael Vinoly of SLCE Architects. Hide Caption 25 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings One World Trade Center, New York, U.S. – Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Known as the "Freedom Tower," One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. At 541 meters (1,776 feet) it's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes . The building was designed bySkidmore, Owings & Merrill. Hide Caption 26 of 31 Hide Caption 27 of 31 Hide Caption 28 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, China – Hong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped and the 484 meter (1,588 feet) tall International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper. The building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox. Hide Caption 29 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world at 451.9 meters (1,483 feet). Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. It was designed by Cesar Pelli. Hide Caption 30 of 31 Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildings Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South Korea – Completed in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul's first supertall skyscraper, and currently the sixth tallest building in the world. At 556 meters (1,824 feet) tall, the building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates Hide Caption 31 of 31

From the beginning, urban planners decided that it would be a city of skyscrapers. Shenzhen's growing skyline is simply part of its DNA, according to University of Hong Kong architecture professor Juan Du, whose book, "The Making of Shenzhen: A Thousand Years in China's Instant City," will be published next year.

"In Shenzhen, (skyscrapers are) really linked to the image of the city," she said over the phone. "Between the early 1980s and the early 90s, it had more tall buildings than any Chinese city.

"The term 'Shenzhen speed' was coined from the (time of) the construction of the city's earliest skyscrapers. When Deng Xiaoping made his first visit to Shenzhen, he was really excited by the speed at which tall buildings were being built."

Today, Shenzhen has evolved beyond its manufacturing roots to become a hub for service industries -- especially technology and design. Often described as "China's Silicon Valley," the city is home to huge companies like Tencent (which itself built two skyscrapers) and a network of thousands of smaller firms.

But Shenzhen's geography plays a part, too: the city center is located in a narrow strip between mountains and the Hong Kong border. A growing network of subway lines and a new high-speed rail connection to Hong Kong have made this strip even more desirable, pushing development up rather than out.

Cities in slowdown

Shenzhen appears to be showing no signs of slowing. In addition to a current crop of 49 buildings taller than 200 meters, a further 48 skyscrapers are under construction, according to CTBUH data.

But as Shenzhen grows skywards, empty office space in other big cities has led market analysts to speculate that China is caught in a spiral of overbuilding. The office vacancy rate in Beijing, which stood at 8% at the end of 2016, is forecast to rise to 13% by the end of 2019, according to a report by property firm Colliers International. The report noted that "the growing office supply will still outstrip the growth in demand."

In Shanghai, the country's tallest building, the 632-meter Shanghai Tower, has sat largely empty since opening in 2015, with one of the project's lead developers, Gu Jianping, admitting at an awards ceremony last year that "the biggest challenge facing China is how to build fewer skyscrapers."

Across China, the race upwards has produced outsized landmarks (like Nanjing's Zifeng Tower which is nearly twice the height of the city's next-tallest building) in areas where there was not enough demand to justify construction. Entire new cities were built in places like Ordos, a dusty outpost in the Gobi Desert, which then sat empty for years. Tianjin built no fewer than three central business districts filled with skyscrapers -- including one unashamedly modeled on Manhattan.

Some media reports have pointed to the so-called "Skyscraper Index," an idea first proposed by economist Andrew Lawrence in 1999, which suggests that a surge of investment in skyscrapers is a harbinger of recession.

Bucking the trend

But rather than signaling a downturn, Shenzhen's spate of new skyscrapers may simply reflect its booming economy. With the highest per capita GDP of any major city in China, Shenzhen is also experiencing soaring land prices.

Last year, the city's property market was named the mainland's most expensive, with homes selling for an average of $6,500 per square meter, according to SouFun , which tracks house prices in 100 Chinese cities. There has been a similar trend in the office market, according to David Ji, the head of research for Greater China at property consultancy Knight Frank.

"Shenzhen has a lot of demand for Grade A office space, unlike some other mainland cities that just go for height to compete with each other," he said over the phone.

And aside from the 600-meter Ping An Financial Centre, which became the world's fourth tallest building when it opened last year, Ji said that "buildings built in Shenzhen tend not to be that tall relative to Shanghai or other cities."

In other words, Shenzhen may be building plenty of skyscrapers, but most of them aren't showstoppers.

Rather than tolerating vanity projects, urban planners encourage projects that fit in with the surrounding city, according to Hong Kong-based architect Stefan Krummeck. His firm, TFP Farrells, designed KK100, a 442-meter tower that is currently the second tallest in Shenzhen. Rather than an isolated landmark, the skyscraper is part of a former village that was redeveloped in conjunction with KK100.

"There's always a bit of an ego trip involved in super high-rises, but in Shenzhen it's more sustainable -- the towers are reasonably modest," he said over the phone. "There are only a few super-high-rise towers and they're pretty well integrated into the urban fabric.

"To the best of my knowledge, the towers are full and the streets are lively. It works quite well."