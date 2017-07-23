Breaking News

We asked, you answered: Weekend survey results

CNN Mobile Editorial

Updated 4:03 PM ET, Sun July 23, 2017

(CNN)This weekend, we asked our mobile audience: Do you think President Donald Trump treats people in his administration fairly?

A chill spread across the executive branch this past week after a tumultuous series of events that rattled employees. First, Trump sharply criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a New York Times interview, saying he wouldn't have hired Sessions had he known that he would recuse himself on Russia. Next, Trump reshuffled his legal team, in what was seen as an aggressive pushback against special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Finally came the White House shakeup: Press secretary Sean Spicer resigned after Trump overruled top advisers and hired Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

Out of more than 74,000 votes, 93% say Trump does not treat people in his administration fairly, while 7% say he does treat them fairly.
    Disclaimer: This survey is not at all scientific. We're just a bunch of mobile editors wondering what our audience thinks about the biggest stories of the week!