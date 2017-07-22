Story highlights Chauna Thompson terminated after an investigation into the death

She and her husband were indicted on murder charges

(CNN) A Texas deputy who was indicted in connection with a man's chokehold death has been fired, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Chauna Thompson, 45, lost her job after an internal investigation into the death of John Hernandez, 24, a statement from the sheriff's office said.

Thompson's husband, Terry Thompson, allegedly put Hernandez in a chokehold May 28 after he confronted Hernandez for urinating outside a Denny's restaurant, authorities said. Chauna Thompson, who was off duty at the time, helped hold Hernandez down.

Hernandez was rendered unconscious and died three days later at a hospital.

Chauna Thompson and Terry Thompson, 41, were indicted last month on murder charges.

