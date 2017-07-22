Hawaii to test nuclear warning system amid North Korea's threats

Story highlights Hawaii will begin testing in November.

Officials say threat of attack "not mature"

(CNN) Hawaii is set to become the first state in the US to test an "attack- warning" system in the event of a North Korean nuclear missile strike.

Starting in November, Hawaii's disaster warning plan will include a new protocol in case of a nuclear attack, CNN affiliate KNHL reports. But some are concerned the announcement will scare off tourists from visiting the island.

A "guidance summary" from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says residents will be alerted of nuclear detonation through siren alarms and flashing white lights. An Emergency Alert System will broadcast over television and radio frequencies as well.

There are 4,661 miles of ocean between Hawaii and North Korea, making the island one of the closest US territories to Kim Jong Un's regime after Guam and Alaska.

Despite plans for testing a nuclear warning system, there is no need to panic, Vern Miyagi, an administrator with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, told the affiliate.

