Story highlights Froome finished third in time trial in Marseille

France's Bardet drops to third place in overall standings

Froome booed by French crowds

(CNN) Chris Froome will be crowned Tour de France champion for the fourth time on Sunday after extending his lead with a powerful ride in the time-trial on the penultimate stage in Marseille.

Froome, a 32-year-old Kenyan-born Briton who rides for Team Sky, finished third, six seconds behind stage winner Marciej Bodnar of Poland, who crossed the finish line of the 22.5km individual time trial in 28 minutes, 15 seconds.

"I'm so happy for Chris," Nicolas Portal, Team Sky sports director, told broadcaster Eurosport. "It was a really strong time trial. Everything was under control for him. He didn't take any risks, he paced himsef really well."

Froome extended his lead to 54 seconds, with Rigoberto Uran of Colombia leapfrogging Romain Bardet of France into third going into Sunday's run into Paris.

Barring an accident or other calamity, Froome is assured of the Tour de France victory as the final stage is traditionally a procession into Paris.

Read More