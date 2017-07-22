Breaking News

Chris Froome set to clinch 4th Tour de France win after time trial

By Danielle Rossingh, for CNN

Updated 12:18 PM ET, Sat July 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Only an accident or other calamity can prevent Chris Froome of Great Britain from winning his fourth Tour de France after he finished third in the time trial.
Only an accident or other calamity can prevent Chris Froome of Great Britain from winning his fourth Tour de France after he finished third in the time trial.

Story highlights

  • Froome finished third in time trial in Marseille
  • France's Bardet drops to third place in overall standings
  • Froome booed by French crowds

(CNN)Chris Froome will be crowned Tour de France champion for the fourth time on Sunday after extending his lead with a powerful ride in the time-trial on the penultimate stage in Marseille.

Froome, a 32-year-old Kenyan-born Briton who rides for Team Sky, finished third, six seconds behind stage winner Marciej Bodnar of Poland, who crossed the finish line of the 22.5km individual time trial in 28 minutes, 15 seconds.
"I'm so happy for Chris," Nicolas Portal, Team Sky sports director, told broadcaster Eurosport. "It was a really strong time trial. Everything was under control for him. He didn't take any risks, he paced himsef really well."
    Froome extended his lead to 54 seconds, with Rigoberto Uran of Colombia leapfrogging Romain Bardet of France into third going into Sunday's run into Paris.
    Barring an accident or other calamity, Froome is assured of the Tour de France victory as the final stage is traditionally a procession into Paris.
    Read More
    Check out CNN's cycling special index here:
    http://edition.cnn.com/specials/sport/cycling

    "Moment of truth"

    It was billed beforehand as "the moment of truth" in the Tour de France and Froome came through it with flying colors.
    Riding in reverse order, Froome had been the last racer to go just after 4PM local time to loud boos and cheers from the French crowd.
    Froome had started the time trial with a 23 second lead over France's Bardet, who faded in the second part of the time trial and hung on to a podium finish by one second.
    Chris Froome is a three-time Tour de France champion and was leading the 2017 edition until stage 12 when Italy&#39;s Fabio Aru took hold of the yelllow jersey.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    Chris Froome is a three-time Tour de France champion and was leading the 2017 edition until stage 12 when Italy's Fabio Aru took hold of the yelllow jersey.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 19
    Marcel Kittel of Germany and the Quick-Step Floors team celebrates his victory in stage two of the 2017 Tour de France, a 203.5 kilometer ride from Dusseldorf to Liege. With five stage wins already this year, the 29-year-old is just two away from breaking into the top 10 riders with most stage wins in history.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    Marcel Kittel of Germany and the Quick-Step Floors team celebrates his victory in stage two of the 2017 Tour de France, a 203.5 kilometer ride from Dusseldorf to Liege. With five stage wins already this year, the 29-year-old is just two away from breaking into the top 10 riders with most stage wins in history.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 19
    France&#39;s Thomas Boudat rides in the rain in a breakaway during the second stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    France's Thomas Boudat rides in the rain in a breakaway during the second stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 19
    Great Britain&#39;s Geraint Thomas (C) wearing the overall leader&#39;s yellow jersey rides in the pack past supporters during the 212,5 km third stage. The Welshman won the leader&#39;s jersey after victory in the first stage and held onto it until the fifth, when teammate Chris Froome surged into the overall lead. However, Thomas had to withdraw from the race after breaking his collarbone on the tough Col de la Biche descent on stage nine.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    Great Britain's Geraint Thomas (C) wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides in the pack past supporters during the 212,5 km third stage. The Welshman won the leader's jersey after victory in the first stage and held onto it until the fifth, when teammate Chris Froome surged into the overall lead. However, Thomas had to withdraw from the race after breaking his collarbone on the tough Col de la Biche descent on stage nine.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 19
    Peter Sagan (2-L) of Slovakia flicks his elbow towards Team Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish (L) during the final sprint of the fourth stage. Sagan was subsequently disqualified from the Tour, before making an unsuccessful appeal to CAS. Cavendish suffered an injured shoulder which ended his hopes of overtaking Eddy Merckx as the Tour&#39;s most prolific stage winner.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    Peter Sagan (2-L) of Slovakia flicks his elbow towards Team Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish (L) during the final sprint of the fourth stage. Sagan was subsequently disqualified from the Tour, before making an unsuccessful appeal to CAS. Cavendish suffered an injured shoulder which ended his hopes of overtaking Eddy Merckx as the Tour's most prolific stage winner.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 19
    Cavendish is interviewed by the media following treatment to his shoulder. The Briton was ruled out after scans showed a broken shoulder blade.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    Cavendish is interviewed by the media following treatment to his shoulder. The Briton was ruled out after scans showed a broken shoulder blade.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 19
    The pack rides past a sunflower field during the 207.5 km fourth stage of the Tour between Mondorf-les-Bains and Vittel.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    The pack rides past a sunflower field during the 207.5 km fourth stage of the Tour between Mondorf-les-Bains and Vittel.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 19
    The pack, including Thomas (C) wearing the overall leader&#39;s yellow jersey, rides during the 160.5 km fifth stage between Vittel and La Planche des Belles Filles.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    The pack, including Thomas (C) wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the 160.5 km fifth stage between Vittel and La Planche des Belles Filles.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 19
    The fifth stage the Tour was the last time Thomas wore the yellow jersey. The 31-year-old, one of Froome&#39;s key helpers in the mountains, was forced out of this year&#39;s race after breaking his collarbone on stage nine, calling it &quot;a bitter pill to swallow.&quot;
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    The fifth stage the Tour was the last time Thomas wore the yellow jersey. The 31-year-old, one of Froome's key helpers in the mountains, was forced out of this year's race after breaking his collarbone on stage nine, calling it "a bitter pill to swallow."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 19
    Kittel celebrates winning stage six of the Tour de France between Vesoul and Troyes (216km), his second victory of 2017.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    Kittel celebrates winning stage six of the Tour de France between Vesoul and Troyes (216km), his second victory of 2017.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 19
    The riders take in the picturesque eighth stage of the Tour betweenDole and Station des Rousses. Lilian Calmejane delighted the home fans by recording a second French victory of this year&#39;s Tour.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    The riders take in the picturesque eighth stage of the Tour betweenDole and Station des Rousses. Lilian Calmejane delighted the home fans by recording a second French victory of this year's Tour.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 19
    A horse rider is pictured in front of the pack as a media helicopter flies overhead during the seventh stage between Troyes and Nuits-Saint-Georges.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    A horse rider is pictured in front of the pack as a media helicopter flies overhead during the seventh stage between Troyes and Nuits-Saint-Georges.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 19
    The peloton jostles during the 213.5 km seventh stage.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    The peloton jostles during the 213.5 km seventh stage.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 19
    Calmejane remarkably still won the eighth stage despite coming off his bike with a bout of cramp.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    Calmejane remarkably still won the eighth stage despite coming off his bike with a bout of cramp.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 19
    Richie Porte receives medical assistance after his horror crash during stage nine. The Aussie sustained a fractured right collarbone and pelvis on the descent of the Mont du Chat.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    Richie Porte receives medical assistance after his horror crash during stage nine. The Aussie sustained a fractured right collarbone and pelvis on the descent of the Mont du Chat.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 19
    The pack rides in the rain during the ninth stage between Nantua and Chambery.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    The pack rides in the rain during the ninth stage between Nantua and Chambery.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 19
    The peloton rides past an emergency helicopter during stage nine.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    The peloton rides past an emergency helicopter during stage nine.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 19
    Team Astana&#39;s Alexey Lutsenko is helped from the bushes after crashing during stage nine from Nantua to Chambéry. The same corner claimed Lutsenko&#39;s teammate Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev as another victim, with Thomas suffering the same fate as the chasing pack arrived minutes later.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    Team Astana's Alexey Lutsenko is helped from the bushes after crashing during stage nine from Nantua to Chambéry. The same corner claimed Lutsenko's teammate Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev as another victim, with Thomas suffering the same fate as the chasing pack arrived minutes later.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 19
    The pack of riders in action during the nine stage of the Tour de France.
    Photos: Tour de France 2017: Best photos
    The pack of riders in action during the nine stage of the Tour de France.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 19
    Christopher Froome tour de france tease 01 tour de france 201702 tour de france 201703 tour de france 201704 tour de france 2017 RESTRICTED05 tour de france 2017 RESTRICTED06 tour de france 201707 tour de france 201708 tour de france 201709 tour de france 2017 RESTRICTED10 tour de france 2017 RESTRICTED11 tour de france 201712 tour de france 201713 tour de france 2017 RESTRICTED14 tour de france 201715 tour de france 201716 tour de france 201717 tour de france 201718 tour de france 2017 RESTRICTED
    Bardet nearly clipped the barier halfway through the race as he went for broke through the streets of France's second-largest city, cheered on by thousands of spectators lining the route through the old town of Marseille.
    Yellow jersey
    Yellow jersey
    But he paid the price for taking off too fast as he faded in the second part of the race as he climbed up a 400-meter long hill to the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garde, the chapel overlooking the city on the Mediterranean, in a high gear.
    Uran nearly crashed on the final corner before heading to the finish line inside the stadium, having to take his foot off the bike to steady himself.

    Boos

    Froome, meanwhile, never put a foot wrong as he raced steadily through the streets of Marseille, and almost caught up with Bardet, who had started two minutes before him, at the fininsh line to loud boos from the crowd inside the stadium.
    Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford had told French television on Friday that Froome's 23 second lead was "nothing." He added: "Everyone thinks it's done but it's not. He has to avoid crashing or going too fast at the start."
    Visit cnn.com/cycling for more news and videos
    The yellow jersey had only been lost once in the final time trial, when Cadel Evans made up a 57-second gap with Andy Schleck in Grenoble, according to Cycling News.
    Having started with a 14-km time trial in the streets of Duesseldorf, Germany on July 1, the riders also competed in Luxembourg and Belgium and will have raced more than 3,500 kilometers by the time they finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris on Sunday. With just two rest days and 23 mountains or hills to climb in the Alps and the Pyrenees, the Tour de France is the sport's toughest race.
    READ: 'A man with no platform is a lost man,' says Lance Armstrong