The many unearthed interactions between Trump-world and Russia, documented

(CNN) The White House acknowledged this week that President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 dinner for an hour -- a meeting that went undisclosed for weeks until it came out in press reports. This non-disclosure follows a pattern when it comes to some meetings between Trump associates and Russians. The interactions span back to the in-person meeting at Trump Tower in the summer of 2016 between senior Trump campaign officials and a group of well-connected Russians.

The meetings below include formal appointments, casual pull-asides and phone calls. All of them were discovered through leaks and media reports.

While there is no legal requirement for people running political campaigns to disclose all their meetings, a handful of the most senior Trump campaign, transition and administration officials insisted for months that there were no contacts with Russians. The interactions came in the midst of Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 election and during the subsequent political fallout.

Once some of the aides became White House officials, however, not revealing Russian interactions and meetings is more than an omission to the public -- it could be illegal. If any White House and administration officials intentionally omitted meetings with Russian foreign nationals on their security clearance forms, that could be a federal crime.

A number of previously undisclosed interactions with Russians have been revealed in the past six months since Trump took office, and White House officials and Trump associates have since confirmed the following such interactions with Russians.