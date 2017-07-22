Five poll numbers that should make Democrats uneasy

Story highlights Trump is (barely) above water on the economy

A majority thinks Democrats don't stand for anything other than being against Trump

Democrat favorables haven't budged since the 2016 convention

(CNN) There's plenty of good news for Democrats and bad news for Donald Trump in an avalanche of new polling released this week.

The President's approval rating has fallen 6 percentage points to the lowest at the six-month mark of any president since the dawn of modern public opinion polling, according to this week's ABC News/Washington Post poll

And Democrats lead Republicans when Americans are asked who they would vote for on a generic congressional ballot for 2018.

But it's certainly not all positive news for the party opposing the White House. While history points to likely Democratic victories in the upcoming midterm elections, the numbers show a few Achilles' heels that threaten the opportunity.

Here are five poll numbers from this week that should make Democrats a little uneasy about their current situation.

