The most popular governor in the country is a Republican from Massachusetts. Yes, really.

(CNN) A recent Morning Consult national poll testing the approval ratings of the nation's governors produced a surprising -- to me -- result: The most popular governor in the country is Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. Even in the liberal Bay State, 71% of residents approve of the job the Republican Baker is doing. Seeking to explain the key to Baker's popularity, I reached out to Boston Globe political reporter James Pindell. Our conversation, conducted via email and lightly edited for flow, is below.

Cillizza: Charlie Baker is a Republican in 1 of the most Democratic states in the country. He's also the most popular governor in the country in a new Morning Consult poll. What gives?

Pindell: Let's start with some context. Yes, Massachusetts is known as a liberal bastion of the country. Elizabeth Warren is serving in the same Senate seat once held by Ted Kennedy. Another Kennedy represents part of the state along with an entirely Democratic delegation in Washington. The state house has lopsided Democratic majorities in both chambers.

But, like many places, the largest group of registered voters are independents. When it comes to governors, Bay State residents appear to like socially moderate/fiscally conservative Republicans, partly to serve as a check against Democrats. I write that because while I understand the premise of the first part of your question (how can a Republican lead Massachusetts) for locals it is actually not that surprising at all. Five of the last six Massachusetts governors were Republican.

The second piece of context: things are going well in Massachusetts so it shouldn't come as a shock that the governor's approval ratings are high. US News and World Report named Massachusetts the number one state to live in the country . The unemployment rate is low. The public schools are among the best in the country. The world's leading hospitals and universities are here. Boston is tied with New York for the amount of venture capital funding projects. In fact, Boston is undergoing its biggest building boom in the city's history. Among the buildings being built is the new world headquarters for General Electric, something that Baker is partially credited for bringing to the state. Hell, the Red Sox are currently in first place the AL East.

