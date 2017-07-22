Army soldier indicted for allegedly attempting to provide material support to ISIS

Washington (CNN) A soldier in the US Army has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly attempting to provide material support to ISIS, the Justice Department announced Saturday.

The Army sergeant first class, 34-year-old Ikaika Erik Kang, allegedly tried to offer classified military information to FBI agents whom he believed to be ISIS affiliates.

Kang also allegedly attempted to provide military equipment and training to undercover agents disguised as ISIS affiliates.

Before his arrest earlier this month, Kang was stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. He was charged with four counts of trying to provide material support to the terror group on July 19, according to the Department of Justice.

If Kang is convicted, he could face 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 for each count.

