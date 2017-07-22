What Brazil could teach US about Zika

Story highlights Amanda Klasing: Zika exposed Brazil's underinvestment in water and waste removal

(CNN) For 10 months, my Human Rights Watch colleagues and I have been researching the impact of the Zika epidemic on women and girls in northeastern Brazil. We interviewed 183 people, including 98 women and girls. Before heading out each day, our team would conscientiously spray ourselves down with DEET and inspect any exposed skin.

But three weeks ago, I was in a place I thought was safe. I was visiting Alabama, where Catherine Flowers, an environmental justice activist, told me that I wasn't dressed properly for a visit. "Those mosquitoes will eat you alive," she said as she scratched at a spot on the back of her arm before I hopped in the car.

Amanda Klasing

Indeed, I was woefully unprepared. It's mosquito season, so I should have known better. But with all of my experience, why didn't I think about bringing my DEET? Because, I was in Lowndes County, Alabama . Not Recife, Brazil, which was the epicenter of the Zika outbreak 18 months ago and the focus of most news coverage. But rural and impoverished communities in the United States, such as Lowndes County, where there have been underinvestments in water and sanitation, face risks of mosquito-borne and other neglected tropical diseases.

Flowers was taking me to see the impact of failing septic systems and to visit households with pipes that pumped raw sewage onto the ground behind them. A big storm had passed through earlier in the week bringing lots of rain, which makes the situation worse.

The problems of rural Alabama are not as dire as those of the poorest favelas (Brazilian slums) in Recife -- the quality of water is higher, the population density lower, the epidemiological surveillance better and the overall public health system stronger. Yet the similarities are striking. These are forgotten places.