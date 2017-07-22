Story highlights Patient awake during 4-hour procedure to fix cramping in fingers

Surgeon performed 'radio-frequency ablation' to correct the condition

(CNN) A musician played the guitar while undergoing brain surgery to fix cramping in his fingers, according to the surgeon who conducted the operation in India.

Abhishek Prasad, 37, was fully awake during the four-hour procedure under local anesthetic, said Sharan Srinivasan, head neurosurgeon at the Bhagwayn Mahaveer Jain Hospital in Bangalore.

For 20 months, Prasad suffered from a neurological condition called musical dystonia before the surgery July 11, the surgeon said.

"This is a form of a task-specific movement disorder, which comes out only when playing a musical instrument. In his case ... it was the cramping of three fingers, middle ring and little, on his left hand beuse of the misfiring circuits in his brain," the surgeon said.

Whenever he played the guitar, his fingers would get stuck.

