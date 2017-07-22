Breaking News

Linkin Park cancels tour after frontman's death

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 9:03 AM ET, Sat July 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 09: Singer Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs onstage during Rock in Rio USA at the MGM Resorts Festival Grounds on May 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 09: Singer Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs onstage during Rock in Rio USA at the MGM Resorts Festival Grounds on May 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Linkin Park's Chester Bennington found dead

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington died two days ago
  • Concert promoter Live Nation announces North American tour has been canceled

(CNN)Linkin Park has canceled its upcoming tour just days after the death of the band's frontman, Chester Bennington.

Concert promoter Live Nation made the announcement via a tweet, which the band's official account retweeted.
"The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled," it reads. "Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected."
    In 2009, the Linkin Park singer opened up about his past, drug use
    Chester Bennington Linkin Park singer sot_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      In 2009, the Linkin Park singer opened up about his past, drug use

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    In 2009, the Linkin Park singer opened up about his past, drug use 01:30
    The tour was scheduled to begin next week in Massachusetts. As late as Saturday morning, tickets for the tour were still available for purchase on Live Nation's website.
    Live Nation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
    Read More
    Chris Cornell dead at 52
    Chris Cornell dead at 52

      JUST WATCHED

      Chris Cornell dead at 52

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Chris Cornell dead at 52 00:54
    Authorities are treating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide. The group's lead singer, 41, was found dead Thursday morning in Palos Verdes Estates, California, sending shockwaves through the music world still healing from the suicide of singer Chris Cornell two months earlier. Bennington and Cornell were good friends.
    Linkin Park has been a fixture of the rock scene since the massive success of its debut album, "Hybrid Theory," in 2000. The band has released six more albums and won two Grammys.