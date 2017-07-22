Linkin Park cancels tour after frontman's death

Story highlights Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington died two days ago

Concert promoter Live Nation announces North American tour has been canceled

(CNN) Linkin Park has canceled its upcoming tour just days after the death of the band's frontman, Chester Bennington.

Concert promoter Live Nation made the announcement via a tweet, which the band's official account retweeted.

The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 21, 2017

"The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled," it reads. "Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected."

JUST WATCHED In 2009, the Linkin Park singer opened up about his past, drug use Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH In 2009, the Linkin Park singer opened up about his past, drug use 01:30

Live Nation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.