'Dunkirk' gives Harry Styles a running start at a legitimate movie career

(CNN) Harry Styles first pops up in Christopher Nolan's new historical war effort "Dunkirk" about a half hour into the film.

In the scene, he's nearly crushed by a boat and saved by a fellow young soldier played by Fionn Whitehead.

As expected in a movie with as little dialogue as "Dunkirk," the former One Direction singer doesn't say his first line until many minutes later, while aboard a boat that too will eventually sink.

"What's wrong with your friend?" Styles' Alex asks Whitehead's character, while shoveling jam-covered bread into his mouth.

Later, he has a meatier exchange with a fellow solider in the bowels of ship in the midst of a quickly deteriorating situation. Styles' character is not a golden-hearted serviceman, but a scared young man who wants to survive and will do so even if it means sacrificing one for the sake of the rest.