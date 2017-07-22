Ben Affleck addresses Batman rumors

(CNN) Ben Affleck says he is still firmly on Team Batman, despite reports that his days as the masked hero might be numbered.

"Let me be very clear: I am the luckiest guy in the world," Affleck told the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. "Batman is the coolest part in any universe — DC, Marvel. It's incredible. ... I'm so thrilled to do it."

Affleck's comments came after The Hollywood Reporter published a story on Friday that called into question the actor's future in the role.

THR cited unnamed sources saying studio Warner Bros. was "working on plans to usher out Affleck's Batman."

Moderator Chris Hardwick brought up the rumor during a panel for "Justice League," but he didn't even finish his question before Affleck interjected.

