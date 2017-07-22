Story highlights Philippines forces have been trying to root out ISIS fighters

Nearly 350,000 people in the besieged city of Marawi have also been forced to flee

(CNN) The Philippines Congress has granted President Rodrigo Duterte's request to extend martial law on the southern island of Mindanao until the end of the year -- a move that contravenes the country's constitution.

The constitution only allows for martial law to be declared for 60 days at a time, but Duterte says the five-month extension is necessary to quell a rebellion by ISIS-affiliated fighters in the besieged city of Marawi, which is on Mindanao.

After debating for six hours in a special joint-session on Saturday, lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the President's request -- in a vote of 16-4 in the Senate and 245-18 in the House of Representatives -- to keep Mindanao under martial law until December 31.

President Duterte initially declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23, after fighters from militant groups that have pledged allegiance to ISIS invaded Marawi and took control of several government buildings in the city and set fire to others.

For more than two months, Philippines forces have been trying to root out the fighters, mainly from a local militant group known as Maute, who are being commanded by Isnilon Hapilon, the leader of the notorious Abu Sayyaf Group.

