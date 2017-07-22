Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here are some awesome stories you might have missed this week:
The Russian spies living next door
For unsuspecting residents of a suburban New Jersey neighborhood, it seemed too crazy to believe: Their quiet, unassuming neighbors turned out to be Russian spies who had been gathering information for the modern equivalent of the KGB since the 1990s.
Where North Korea's elite go for banned luxury goods
You can buy anything your heart desires in this North Korean store: premium-blended whisky, jewelry and perfume. Or you can pick up a brand new drum set or a saxophone that's carefully displayed in a glass case. But there's a catch. The department store is cash only. And the profits could go to an illegal nuclear weapons program.
Witnessing the US Navy's drone-killing laser
In the sometimes hostile waters of the Persian Gulf looms the world's first active laser weapon. No other weapon comes close to matching this laser that moves at the speed of light. All the $40 million system needs to operate is a supply of electricity, no ammunition necessary. The cost per use? About $1 a shot. CNN was granted exclusive access to a live-fire test of the laser.
Trump's first six months in office: By the numbers
On Thursday, President Donald Trump finished his first six months in office. That translated into 991 tweets, 42 bills signed into law, one solo news conference and zero walls built with Mexico's money. Here is the story of Trump's first six months, by the numbers.
Why Americans are having less sex
Technology is distracting us from our partners. People are having kids later in life, which may make them too tired. And hookup apps tend to lead to sex of the cyber-variety rather than IRL. Here's a look at why Americans are having less sex than they were 20 years ago.
Opinion: When white lives are at stake, society takes notice
David A. Love looks back at how white victims of racial violence moved the needle during the civil rights movement, asking: Will the killing of Justine Ruszczyk have a similar impact on efforts to combat police violence against unarmed civilians?
Opinion: It's time to fire the polar bear as a symbol of climate change
Erica Dingman writes that if we want to drive action on climate change, we need to tell more stories about the people -- not the wildlife -- affected by its impact.