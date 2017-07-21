Story highlights Swedish voters named a new train Trainy McTrainface

Boaty McBoatface inspired the new name

(CNN) Trainy McTrainface will chug across Sweden after more than 1,000 people voted to christen a new commuter train with the name.

Train operator MTR Express' rules were to name the trains after famous Swedish citizens, but voters decided to take a different route for the Stockholm to Gothenburg ride.

Since then, the "Somethingy McSomethingFace" convention has endured in jest, and now in earnest.

This time, democracy will not die in darkness, and MTR Express has promised the name Trainy McTrainface will stay on track.