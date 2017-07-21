Why in the world is this puppy green?

(CNN) Look at this good dog! This is Rio, and Rio recently had a litter of puppies. Among the freshly-minted additions, one looked a little, well, mintier than the rest.

Rio and her owner, Louise Sutherland, live in Golspie in the Scottish Highlighands. When Rio gave birth to a litter of nine golden retriever puppies on July 7, Sutherland was surprised to find one puppy came out sporting an unmistakable shade of green.

Sutherland named the little gem Forest.

In fact, Sutherland told CNN that Forest's unusual verdigris has already faded significantly. Here's little Forest a week after birth:

And here's Forest now. Sutherland says he still has a little tint when sidled up next to his brothers and sisters, but she expects Forest will be completely de-greened soon.

Sadly, one of the nine puppies passed away after birth, but Sutherland says the rest of the brood, including little Forest, are doing well.