The week in 23 photos

US President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Wednesday, July 19.
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch at a zoo in Zhengzhou, China, on Wednesday, July 19.
President of Chile Michelle Bachelet, bottom hand, throws a flower in a river during a visit to Memory Park in Buenos Aires on Thursday, July 20. The visit was to honor the victims of Argentina's 1976-1983 dictatorship.
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull named Trompetero during the Toro de Cuerda, or Bull on Rope, festival in Grazalema, Spain, on Monday, July 17. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, stands in an elevator after arriving on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, July 18.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the Benicàssim International Festival in Benicàssim, Spain, on Saturday, July 15.
A demonstrator is detained by police officers in Valparaiso, Chile, after shouting slogans against abortion inside the Chilean congress on Tuesday, July 18. The Chilean senate was in session legislating a draft law that seeks to ease the country's strict abortion ban.
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gestures as he looks at a humanoid robot at the Research Institute for Science and Engineering at Waseda University in Tokyo on Thursday, July 20. The robotics center at Waseda University collaborates with the University of Birmingham, according to Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
People hold portraits showing victims during the 23rd anniversary of the terror attack against the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association Jewish community center in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, July 18. The bombing left 85 people dead and 300 injured.
Damaged buildings are seen at night in the rebel-held area of Daraa, Syria, on Saturday, July 15. This picture was made using a long exposure.