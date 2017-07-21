Photos: The week in 23 photos O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, on Thursday, July 20. The former NFL player has served nine years of a nine-to-33-year sentence for his role in a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas. He could be released as early as October, and said he plans to move to his home in Florida. Hide Caption 1 of 23

A child, seen with an open heart surgery scar, cries while holding an empty tear gas canister believed to have been thrown by riot police on the Nile island of al-Warraq -- south of Cairo -- on Sunday, July 16. According to Reuters , clashes broke out between police and residents "when security forces attempted to demolish illegal buildings, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives at the Capitol on Tuesday, July 18. Efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act -- otherwise known as Obamacare -- were met with another setback Tuesday after three Republican senators said they would oppose a procedural vote to advance McConnell's plan to roll back significant parts of Obamacare without a replacement plan in place.

Britain's Prince George, left, and Princess Charlotte look through an airplane window as they arrive in Warsaw, Poland, with their parents -- Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge -- on Monday, July 17. The two were accompanying their parents on a five-day visit to Poland and Germany

Family members of Justine Ruszczyk attend a vigil for her at Freshwater Beach in Sydney on Wednesday, July 19. Ruszczyk, 40, was originally from Australia but moved to the United States in 2014. She was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis minutes after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault. The Ruszczyk family's attorney is calling for a comprehensive investigation and policy review

US President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Wednesday, July 19.

A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch at a zoo in Zhengzhou, China, on Wednesday, July 19.

Governor General of Canada David Johnston touches Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's elbow as she departs Canada House in London on Wednesday, July 19. This raised eyebrows, because touching the monarch is a breach of royal protocol . "I'm certainly conscious of the protocol," Johnston told CNN partner CBC News after the visit to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation. "I was just anxious to be sure there was no stumbling on the steps."

President of Chile Michelle Bachelet, bottom hand, throws a flower in a river during a visit to Memory Park in Buenos Aires on Thursday, July 20. The visit was to honor the victims of Argentina's 1976-1983 dictatorship.

O.J. Simpson's daughter Arnelle Simpson, left, sister Shirley Baker and friend Tom Scotto react during Simpson's parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, on Thursday, July 20. A Nevada parole board decided Simpson should be freed after the former NFL star apologized for his role in a 2007 armed robbery, said he'd been a model prisoner, and promised he'd have no conflicts if released.

The Detwiler Fire burns near Bear Valley, California, on Monday, July 17. The Detwiler Fire , which started Sunday near Lake McClure, has burned more than 45,000 acres and was 7% contained Wednesday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

People hold onto windows to avoid a bull named Trompetero during the Toro de Cuerda, or Bull on Rope, festival in Grazalema, Spain, on Monday, July 17. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival.

Natalie Brito posted this image to Twitter on Monday, July 17, showing a crowd waiting to catch an elevator at the 168th Street subway station in New York after residual delays clogged the subway station.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, stands in an elevator after arriving on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, July 18.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the Benicàssim International Festival in Benicàssim, Spain, on Saturday, July 15.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds his namesake , Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal, while attending the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, on Saturday, July 15. The parents of the mini-Trudeau, Afraa Hajj Hammoud and Mohammed Belal, left Syria six years ago and settled in Canada in 2016.

A demonstrator is detained by police officers in Valparaiso, Chile, after shouting slogans against abortion inside the Chilean congress on Tuesday, July 18. The Chilean senate was in session legislating a draft law that seeks to ease the country's strict abortion ban.

People wave Turkish flags during a speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday, July 15, marking the first anniversary of a failed coup. Fear and optimism in Turkey one year after failed coup

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gestures as he looks at a humanoid robot at the Research Institute for Science and Engineering at Waseda University in Tokyo on Thursday, July 20. The robotics center at Waseda University collaborates with the University of Birmingham, according to Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

An armored vehicle is lit on fire during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday, July 18. Nearly 7.2 million Venezuelans took part in a nonbinding referendum on Sunday, July 16, organized by the country's main opposition parties, with the overwhelming majority of voters coming out against the government's plans to rewrite the country's constitution. The government has condemned the referendum as illegal, and has instead called for a July 30 vote to elect a special assembly to rewrite the 1999 constitution.

People hold portraits showing victims during the 23rd anniversary of the terror attack against the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association Jewish community center in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, July 18. The bombing left 85 people dead and 300 injured.

Damaged buildings are seen at night in the rebel-held area of Daraa, Syria, on Saturday, July 15. This picture was made using a long exposure.