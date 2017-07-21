Ex-manager says O.J. Simpson's life is 'conflict sort of free'

Story highlights "In O.J.'s world, it's conflict-free," Norman Pardo says

He says Simpson shouldn't be judged for actions decades ago

(CNN) O.J. Simpson left many people scratching their heads when he told parole commissioners he had lived a "conflict-free life."

His former manager, Norman Pardo, downplayed those comments, laughing at them when he appeared Friday on CNN's "New Day." Pardo defended the former football great and celebrated the Nevada parole board's decision Thursday to grant Simpson parole after he served nearly nine years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping at a Las Vegas hotel in 2007.

"In O.J.'s world, it's conflict-free," Pardo said before sharing a view echoed by many Simpson supporters: "The main conflict is he is O.J. Simpson. That's why he's in there now."

CNN anchor John Berman asked Pardo why he'd laughed when questioned about the "conflict-free" remarks, prompting Simpson's longtime friend to say with a chuckle, "I could see how people could take that the wrong way, you know, if you go back into the murders and all of that."

Of course, Pardo was referring to the "trial of the century" and Simpson's 1995 acquittal in the grisly slayings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

