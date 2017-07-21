Story highlights The resignation follows a deadly police shooting that killed a woman from Australia

The victim had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her residence

(CNN) Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau resigned Friday, less than a week after a city officer shot and killed a woman who had called officers for help.

Harteau, chief since 2013, said the killing of Justine Ruszczyk was among several factors that led her to step down.

"Last Saturday's tragedy, as well as some other recent incidents, have caused me to engage in deep reflection," she said in a statement. "I've decided I am willing to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done for the MPD to be the very best it can be."

Janee Harteau in June 2017.

Mayor Betsy Hodges said she asked Harteau to resign because "I've lost confidence in the chief's ability to lead us further -- and from the many conversations I've had with people around our city, especially this week, it is clear that she has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well."

Ruszczyk's death didn't lead to street protests, but protesters drowned out Hodges when she tried to announce the replacement chief Friday night at city hall.