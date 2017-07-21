Story highlights The resignation follows a deadly police shooting that killed a woman from Australia

(CNN) Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau resigned Friday in the wake of a deadly encounter in which an officer shot and killed a woman who called officers to investigate a possible sexual assault near her residence.

Mayor Betsy Hodges said she asked Harteau to resign.

Janine Ruszczyk was set to marry her fiancé, Don Damond.

"I've lost confidence in the chief's ability to lead us further — and from the many conversations I've had with people around our city, especially this week, it is clear that she has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well," Hodges said in a statement.

Harteau said the killing of Justin Ruszczyk led her to step down.

"Last Saturday's tragedy, as well as some other recent incidents, have caused me to engage in deep reflection," she said in her own statement. "I've decided I am willing to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done for the MPD to be the very best it can be. The city of Minneapolis deserves the very best."

