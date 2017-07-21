(CNN) Forget "Snakes On a Plane" -- it was bare feet on a plane that recently made one airline passenger cry out for help.

JetBlue passenger Jessie Char thought she hit the jackpot on her flight from Long Beach, California to her home in San Francisco when she had two open seats next to her.

But to her horror, a passenger sitting in the row behind her placed her bare feet on armrests in Char's row.

Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PNI4KmQvTG — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

"I had intentionally left the armrests on my row up so that I can enjoy my expansive bench in the sky," Char joked with CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360." "But shortly after takeoff I noticed that one of the armrests kind of fell down. I thought it was a gravity situation, but when I looked over, I saw this serpentine set of toes willing out from the row behind me."

Cooper, a frequent flyer, could relate, and expressed his disdain for naked feet 35,000 feet in the air.

