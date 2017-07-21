First woman enlists to become a Navy SEAL

Story highlights Women weren't able to serve in US combat roles until last year

Two candidates are first women to enlist for Navy special operations teams

(CNN) A woman will train with other potential officers this summer in hopes of becoming the first female Navy SEAL.

The candidate, a midshipman, and another woman have enlisted as the first female candidates seeking to join the Navy's special operations teams.

These women have already made history, but they still face a long road ahead of training and tests before they officially make the cut.

Women weren't allowed to serve in combat roles, including special operation forces such as the SEALs and SWCC, until January 2016. But there were no female applicants in the 18 months since that historic change until now.