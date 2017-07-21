Fire near Yosemite has destroyed 58 homes, displaced thousands

Story highlights Detwiler Fire in California's Mariposa County has burned more than 74,000 acres since Sunday

Gov. Jerry Brown has declared an emergency for the county

(CNN) About an hour's drive outside California's Yosemite National Park, the Mariposa Lodge was empty Friday, save for front desk clerk Sara Beskind.

A wildfire has been burning for five days, forcing Mariposa's 2,000 residents to evacuate. With the fire kept outside the town for now, Beskind says she and others with jobs in town are allowed past roadblocks that keep others out.

Her chief reason for working Friday: answering the phone, canceling Friday-night reservations for would-be guests and telling them she's not sure when the hotel can have people stay there again.

"People can't get in, so we have no choice but to sort of be closed," Beskind said by phone Friday morning. "We're just taking it day by day, minute by minute, trying to hang on the best we can."

#DetwilerFire [update] 2 miles east of Lake McClure (Mariposa County) is now 74,083 acres and 15% contained.https://t.co/zBoyaN9sl1 pic.twitter.com/d1onECNZj8 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 21, 2017

The Detwiler Fire, which started Sunday near Lake McClure, has destroyed 58 homes and burned more than 74,000 acres in Mariposa County west of Yosemite, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.