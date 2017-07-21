Story highlights History of Tour de France yellow jersey is of much contention

(CNN) The Tour de France yellow jersey is cycling's most coveted prize.

Each year, around 200 riders take to France's streets and mountains as a select few battle it out for the "maillot jaune."

With just two stages to go in the 2017 race, three-time winner Chris Froome is favorite to wear yellow when Le Tour finishes in Paris on Sunday. He leads by 23 seconds from Frenchman Romain Bardet, with Colombian Rigoberto Uran a further six seconds adrift.

The origin of the yellow jersey is a subject of much conjecture. The winner of the first Tour in 1903, Maurice Garin, wore a green armband but as the race's popularity increased, riders and journalists complained they couldn't pick out the leader.

The first mention of a yellow jersey being worn came from Belgian Philippe Thys who, when leading Le Tour in 1913, said he was asked to wear a colored top by race organizer Henri Desgrange.

