Breaking News

Royal Ascot: The most famous fashion parade in sport

Updated 8:16 AM ET, Fri July 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

How to look the part of a gent at Royal Ascot
How to look the part of a gent at Royal Ascot

    JUST WATCHED

    How to look the part of a gent at Royal Ascot

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How to look the part of a gent at Royal Ascot 02:27

Story highlights

  • Royal Ascot has attracted British racegoers for centuries
  • Iconic male dress code has remained unchanged

(CNN)In many respects, attending a sports fixture is like hitting the catwalk.

Football fans squeeze into terraces wearing their teams' colors, rugby supporters hit up sevens tournaments in fancy dress, and celebrities are regularly seen suited and booted in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.
But nothing quite compares to the UK's prestigious Royal Ascot.
    Crowds flock to Ascot Racecourse in June each year, eager for summer sun, racing action, and to play a part in a unique British tradition.
    For centuries, the male dress code at Ascot has remained unchanged. The iconic top hat is the most striking element, and men are also required to wear a morning coat, waist coat, tie, striped trousers, and perfectly polished shoes.
    Read More
    READ: Racegoers swelter at Royal Ascot
    It's a dress code fit for The Queen, who, along with other members of the royal family, graces Ascot's grandstand each year.
    It&#39;s Ladies Day at Royal Ascot and extravagant hats are a must for anyone hoping to make a statement, or catch a photographer&#39;s eye.
    Photos:
    It's Ladies Day at Royal Ascot and extravagant hats are a must for anyone hoping to make a statement, or catch a photographer's eye.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    The five-day Royal Ascot meeting is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar and has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711.
    Photos:
    The five-day Royal Ascot meeting is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar and has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    A little birdie told us that this is a picture of Paula Gibson from Argentina, who poses with her floral hat as she attends the third day of the five-day meeting.
    Photos:
    A little birdie told us that this is a picture of Paula Gibson from Argentina, who poses with her floral hat as she attends the third day of the five-day meeting.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    Around 300,000 visitors are expected to attend the prestigious event which offers $6.97 million in prize money.
    Photos:
    Around 300,000 visitors are expected to attend the prestigious event which offers $6.97 million in prize money.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Racegoers arrive on day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2017 in Ascot, England. The five-day Royal Ascot meeting is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar and has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711.
    Photos:
    Racegoers arrive on day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2017 in Ascot, England. The five-day Royal Ascot meeting is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar and has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Plenty of celebrities attend this high-society event, such as Russian model Natalia Capchuk who is dressed in pink for Ladies Day.
    Photos:
    Plenty of celebrities attend this high-society event, such as Russian model Natalia Capchuk who is dressed in pink for Ladies Day.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    Racegoers attend Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 22, 2017.
    Photos:
    Racegoers attend Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 22, 2017.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    Approximately 400 helicopters and 1,000 limos descend on Royal Ascot every year for an event which is attended by people from all around the world.
    Photos:
    Approximately 400 helicopters and 1,000 limos descend on Royal Ascot every year for an event which is attended by people from all around the world.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    Barbra Studwick wears a white and feather ornate hat on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting, which is traditionally known as Ladies Day, in Ascot, England Thursday, June 22, 2017.
    Photos:
    Barbra Studwick wears a white and feather ornate hat on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting, which is traditionally known as Ladies Day, in Ascot, England Thursday, June 22, 2017.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    Plenty of food and drink will be consumed over the five days. There are more than 100 bars and food outlets around the racecourse, and 247 private boxes.
    Photos:
    Plenty of food and drink will be consumed over the five days. There are more than 100 bars and food outlets around the racecourse, and 247 private boxes.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attended the third day of racing. Bookies&#39; have been taking bets each day on the color of Her Majesty&#39;s outfits.
    Photos:
    Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attended the third day of racing. Bookies' have been taking bets each day on the color of Her Majesty's outfits.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    01 Royal Ascot 2017 Ladies Day02 Royal Ascot 2017 Ladies Day03 Royal Ascot 2017 Ladies Day04 Royal Ascot 2017 Ladies Day05 Royal Ascot 2017 Ladies Day06 Royal Ascot 2017 Ladies Day07 Royal Ascot 2017 Ladies Day08 Royal Ascot 2017 Ladies Day09 Royal Ascot 2017 Ladies Day10 Royal Ascot 2017 Ladies Day10 Royal Ascot 2017 Ladies Day
    "It's a very strict dress code you have to stick to at Ascot," Kristian Robson, a tailor at Oliver Brown -- one of a few gentlemen's outfitters licensed to serve Royal Ascot -- told CNN's Winning Post.
    "Nowadays more silk waistcoats have come into it. Grey is very fashionable now, while black top hats are more fashionable to wear for men. Otherwise it's pretty much the same as it's always been."
    READ: The economics of a derby winner

    Price to pay

    As for the top hats, Oliver Brown is the oldest and biggest silk hat dealer in the world with 700 in stock, sent out to 70 suppliers around the world.
    The design of the hat itself dates back to 1780. Now no longer made, it is the most expensive and sought-after part of the outfit.
    "People love them because they look so elegant and have a beautiful shine," says Robson.
    Royal Ascot &amp; Raymond Blanc: the perfect pair
    Royal Ascot & Raymond Blanc: the perfect pair

      JUST WATCHED

      Royal Ascot & Raymond Blanc: the perfect pair

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Royal Ascot & Raymond Blanc: the perfect pair 01:20
    "They start from sort of £1000 ($1300) and go up to around £3,000 or £4,000 ($5,230) -- some of the very rare ones go for more than that.
    "We have a beaver silk hat that's gold and 200 years old. That's £25,000 ($32,000)."
    READ: Inside the equestrian craze of hobbyhorsing
    If a silk hat is outside your price range, then woolen replicas are also available, although Robson admits that they're not nearly as good in terms of style and quality.

    A history of the silk top hat

    It is believed that a dispute between two brothers -- the last producers of the silk for the top hats -- led to the hats becoming such prized assets.
    "In France, the silk plush was made 200 years ago, and 60 years ago two of the last mills in France, outside Lyon, were burnt down after two brothers fell out," Robson explains.
    Home to the sport of kings
    spc winning post july 2016 a_00064120

      JUST WATCHED

      Home to the sport of kings

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Home to the sport of kings 07:05
    "The demand was very low so they decided to quit the whole thing and ended up burning down the factories. That's the last loom that was there, there's no looms left. That's why it's so rare.
    "Making the top hats isn't a problem, but putting the silk on is a problem because you can't get it anywhere."
    Visit cnn.com/winningpost for more news and videos
    But that hasn't stopped people buying them; Robson estimates 50% of the company's annual turnover comes from Ascot dress.
    Sport's most prestigious fashion parade certainly comes at a cost.