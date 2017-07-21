Story highlights Royal Ascot has attracted British racegoers for centuries

Iconic male dress code has remained unchanged

(CNN) In many respects, attending a sports fixture is like hitting the catwalk.

Football fans squeeze into terraces wearing their teams' colors, rugby supporters hit up sevens tournaments in fancy dress, and celebrities are regularly seen suited and booted in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

But nothing quite compares to the UK's prestigious Royal Ascot.

Crowds flock to Ascot Racecourse in June each year, eager for summer sun, racing action, and to play a part in a unique British tradition.

For centuries, the male dress code at Ascot has remained unchanged. The iconic top hat is the most striking element, and men are also required to wear a morning coat, waist coat, tie, striped trousers, and perfectly polished shoes.

