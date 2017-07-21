Story highlights Kaur's innings sent India to World Cup final

She hit unbeaten 171 from 115 balls

India play England in Sunday's showpiece

India aiming to lift trophy for first time

(CNN) If you hadn't heard of Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday, you will have by today.

The Indian women's cricketer drew worldwide acclaim for her historic 171 not out against Australia to send her country through to only its second ever Women's World Cup final.

It's an innings that has been compared to some of the best in one-day international history, including Kapil Dev's 175 for India against Zimbabwe during the men's World Cup in 1983.

Only three players in the history of the competition have recorded a higher innings score.

The congratulatory tweets, phone calls and text messages have flooded her phone in the hours since. "It's been crazy," she laughs.

