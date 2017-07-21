Gallup: Trump sets new low for second-quarter approval rating

Story highlights President Trump's 2nd quarter average approval rating is the lowest since Eisenhower

Only 8% of Democrats approve of how the President is doing

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump ended the second quarter of his presidency with the lowest average approval rating of any elected president on record since Gallup began tracking that information in the mid-20th century.

Trump's average approval rating for his second quarter in office, 38.8%, is more than five percentage points lower than the next closest president, Bill Clinton at 44%. The two are the only presidents on the list whose average job approval does not rise above 50%.

Although Gallup has been regularly tracking job approval since 1945, presidents who assumed office while another's term was underway -- Harry Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson and Gerald Ford -- were not included in the second-quarter data released Friday.

Trump's average approval is down from his 41% average approval rating in his first quarter on the job, when he was also the lowest of any other president on record for that time frame.

Trump's approval ratings are also particularly polarized , especially when compared to polarization of approval ratings in the past. In his second quarter, he has garnered only 8% approval from Democrats when compared to 34% of Independents and 85% of Republicans.

Read More