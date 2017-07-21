Story highlights Sean Spicer ended one of the most tumultuous White House press secretary tenures

He for a time handled the responsibilities of both press secretary and communications director

(CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday morning, multiple White House officials said, capping off a rollercoaster six-month tenure as the chief spokesman for a White House besieged by a steady drumbeat of controversy.

Spicer's resignation came after New York financier and former Trump campaign fundraiser Anthony Scaramucci accepted the position as White House communications director, a move Spicer adamantly opposed. His resignation came in spite of President Donald Trump's request that he remain in this position, a White House official and top GOP advisers said.

The resignation marked the end of one of the most tumultuous tenures for a White House press secretary, one that saw Spicer repeatedly undermined in his role as the White House's public-facing spokesman by the President's own public statements and tweets.

Spicer handled the responsibilities of both press secretary and communications director during much of his tenure, overseeing the White House's response to a near non-stop deluge of controversy, particularly concerning the widening federal investigation into potential ties between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials.

