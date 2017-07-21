(CNN) The Senate Republican health care bill has run into another major problem, as key anti-abortion provisions -- a major selling point to conservatives -- have been ruled to run afoul of Senate rules, endangering them altogether.

The Senate Parliamentarian ruled Friday that provisions to effectively defund Planned Parenthood for a year and prevent tax credits from being used to buy insurance plans that cover abortion violate Senate budget reconciliation rules, meaning each would require 60 votes to be maintained on the Senate floor.

Senate Democrats are unanimously opposed to the provisions, and Republicans, who control only 52 seats, are guaranteed not to have the votes to keep them in the bill if they remain unchanged.

"The parliamentarian has provided guidance on an earlier draft of the bill, which will help inform action on the legislation going forward," a GOP aide told CNN. Republicans will now have to revise the provisions to place them in accordance with budget rules before they get to the floor, have them defeated on the floor, or drop them from the bill all together.