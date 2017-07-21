Sources: Congress close to deal on Russia sanctions

Story highlights Congress hopes to approve the bill and put it on the President's desk before it breaks for the August recess

House Democrats raised objections over the scope of the review process

Washington (CNN) House and Senate leaders are close to an agreement on a bipartisan Russian sanctions package and could announce a deal as early as Friday afternoon, according to three sources familiar with the negotiations.

Congress hopes to approve the bill and put it on the President's desk before it breaks for the August recess.

Bipartisan negotiators are finalizing some tweaks to several areas of the bill, including details on Congress' power to enforce sanctions and changes that were added at the request of US businesses who expressed concerns the current bill could put them at a competitive disadvantage.

The vote on the major sanctions package comes as the Trump Administration is dealing with multiple probes into allegations the President's campaign colluded with Russian officials during the 2016 election campaign.

The Trump administration pushed for weakening the provisions in the bill giving Congress veto power if the administration eased Russia sanctions, but that provision is included in the agreement with just a clarifying change.

