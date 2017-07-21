Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

The political significance of the bill is twofold: It positions Harris, the former state attorney general, as a leading voice in social and criminal justice reform -- which fits her state, but is also a potentially important lane in the Democratic 2020 contest, with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker making similar appeals. And it gives her a key policy issue that crosses party lines.

News and notes:

A new chief in Big Sky country: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has hired a new chief of staff: Tom Lopach, who was the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee's executive director in the 2016 cycle. It's a homecoming for the Montana-born Lopach, who previously was Sen. Jon Tester's chief of staff. Still, Democrats nationally are taking notice of Bullock bringing aboard a seasoned veteran strategist.

Bernie Sanders — through his own calls and visits, and his allies' pushes to entrench themselves within the county and state Democratic Parties — is staying organized in Iowa, making himself a force there whether he runs at age 79 on election day in 2020 or not. Here's our new story

— Sanders' key Iowa conduits right now are Pete D'Alessandro, who's likely to run for Congress, as well as Robert Becker, a top 2016 campaign aide who recently moved back to Iowa, and Evan Burger, a 2016 Iowa staffer.

— Sanders' key Iowa conduits right now are Pete D'Alessandro, who's likely to run for Congress, as well as Robert Becker, a top 2016 campaign aide who recently moved back to Iowa, and Evan Burger, a 2016 Iowa staffer.

August 31: A busy day in Iowa: We already knew that Sanders would be back in Iowa on August 31, this time for a book talk at Iowa City's Prairie Lights. It turns out Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is going to be there the same day. She'll visit Iowa State University to receive a women-in-politics award and speak on campus in Ames.

Elizabeth Warren has joined the list of headliners at Netroots Nation, the massive gathering of progressives set for August 10-13 in Atlanta. She'll speak in a Saturday morning session. Also on the list of speakers so far: Former Vice President Al Gore, who this week endorsed single-payer health insurance.

Sheldon Whitehouse tracking 193 "lobbyists and corporate insiders" who work in the Trump administration. It mocks Trump's "drain the swamp" slogan. — Warren also put out a report Thursday with Rhode Island Sen.tracking 193 "lobbyists and corporate insiders" who work in the Trump administration. It mocks Trump's "drain the swamp" slogan.

NextGen's rebrand: The progressive group founded and funded by Tom Steyer, the biggest donor in the Democratic Party and a potential candidate himself, is rebranding. NextGen Climate is becoming NextGen America, Steyer announced this week. The plan is to shift its focus from solely addressing climate change to taking on Trump. "This is a fight for the soul of American democracy, and we have expanded our mission to meet the challenge at hand," Steyer said in a statement.

The week ahead:

Saturday, July 22 — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will hold a home-state town hall at 9:30 a.m. ET. It's at Hostos Community College in New York City. Then she'll be on stage at OZY FEST — which brands itself as "TED meets Coachella" — at 12:45 p.m. ET, where she'll speak with Katie Couric.

Monday, July 24 — Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker are among the Democratic lawmakers on a 2:30 p.m. ET panel on federal issues at the NAACP's convention in Baltimore.

