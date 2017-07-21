I read about Bannon and Clinton so you don't have to

Story highlights Jeff Yang: "Devil's Bargain" and "Shattered" have both climbed the bestseller lists and monopolized the attention of readers

Here's a scorecard of how the these looks at the action from Election 2016 stack up, Yang writes

Jeff Yang is a frequent contributor to CNN Opinion, a featured writer for Quartz and other publications and the co-host of the podcast They Call Us Bruce. He co-authored Jackie Chan's bestselling autobiography, "I Am Jackie Chan" and is the editor of three graphic novels: "Secret Identities," "Shattered" and the just-published "New Frontiers." The opinions expressed here are his own.

(CNN) "Devil's Bargain" -- Bloomberg Businessweek reporter Joshua Green's in-depth exploration of the mind and machinations of former Breitbart News boss and Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon -- and "Shattered" -- a painstaking account of Hillary Clinton's unsuccessful campaign by Jonathan Allen, also of Bloomberg, and Amie Parnes of The Hill -- have both climbed the bestseller lists and monopolized the attention of the chattering classes since their releases. ("Shattered" was published in April; "Devil's Bargain" hit shelves this past week.)

Jeff Yang

They're both absorbing reading for anyone interested in better understanding the unlikely and unprecedented set of circumstances that put reality show multimillionaire Donald Trump into the White House. Both offer fascinating (and juicy) revelations; neither should be read on its own, since their access journalism roots make each a half-book at best, covering just one of the two campaigns, and always from the perspective of sources whose personal agendas make them eager to talk.

Here's my scorecard of how they stack up.

"Devil's Bargain:" Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency

Most compelling character:

Read More