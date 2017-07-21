Story highlights Hospital director says more than 100 injured people were brought in

Tensions high amid restrictions imposed after fatal attack on Israeli police

Jerusalem (CNN) Three Palestinians were killed after clashes over restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities on worshipers in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday, Palestinian officials said.

More than 100 others were injured in the clashes in east Jerusalem neighborhoods, according to Rafiq El Husseini, director of Al Maqassed Hospital, where bodies of two of the dead were taken. It is unclear who fired the fatal shots.

Tensions were fueled by a decision by Israeli authorities to install metal detectors at entrances to a key holy site in the Old City and bar male worshipers under 50 from attending Friday prayers there.

Palestinians run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli forces following prayers outside Jerusalem's Old City on Friday.

The restrictions were imposed after two Israeli police officers were killed in a shooting last week just outside the Old City and Temple Mount, also known as the Noble Sanctuary. The area is one of the world's most important religious sites, revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims.

El Husseini said Israeli police had entered his hospital looking for the body of one of the dead Palestinians. "This is the first time we have seen a large-scale incursion into the hospital," he said.

Read More