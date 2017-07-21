Clashes as Israel bars men under 50 from Jerusalem's Old City for prayers

Story highlights CNN crew sees police fire rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse some male worshipers

Restrictions are imposed following fatal shooting of police officers one week ago

Jerusalem (CNN) Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police clashed Friday outside the Old City of Jerusalem amid tensions over Israeli authorities' decision to bar male worshipers under 50 from entering the area for Friday prayers.

The unrest erupted outside Herod's Gate as Israeli police stopped younger men from entering the Old City of Jerusalem and Temple Mount, also known as the Noble Sanctuary, allowing only male worshipers aged 50 and over and women to go through. The restrictions were imposed after a fatal shooting last week.

A CNN team saw Israeli police start forcefully pushing worshipers back and pointing their weapons at them. The officers then fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the worshipers and move them back.

Women are still allowed to enter the area regardless of age, as are tourists, police foreign press spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said earlier Friday.

Israeli security forces take security measures as Palestinians gather for Friday prayers outside Herod's Gate in Jerusalem.

Last Friday, two Israeli police officers were killed in a shooting by the Lions' Gate in the Old City walls, next to what Muslims call the Noble Sanctuary and Jews the Temple Mount.

Read More