Israel bars men under 50 from entering Jerusalem's Old City for prayers

Jerusalem (CNN) Israeli police have barred male worshipers under 50 from entering the Old City of Jerusalem and Temple Mount, also known as the Noble Sanctuary, for Friday prayers following last week's fatal shooting.

Women are still allowed to enter regardless of age, as are tourists, according to police foreign press spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

Police and border police units will be mobilized in all areas and neighborhoods and will respond to any incidents or disturbances throughout the Old City, Rosenfeld added.

Last Friday, two Israeli police officers were killed in a shooting by the Lions' Gate in the Old City walls, next to what Muslims call the Noble Sanctuary and Jews the Temple Mount.

The Waqf, the Jordanian religious authority who administers the Temple Mount, has condemned the latest restrictions. Waqf religious leaders have refused to enter through the metal detectors which have been set up as part of the security clampdown.

